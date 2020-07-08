FDA Advisory Committee to Review Mallinckrodt'sTerlipressin

Mallinckrodt plc MNK announced that the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA will hold a virtual meeting to review data on terlipressin. Terlipressin is an investigational agent being evaluated for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1). This life-threatening syndrome involves acute kidney failure in cirrhosis patients.

Terlipressin is not approved for any indication in the United States and Canada. A potential approval of the candidate in the United States will be a huge boost for the company.

The company submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for terlipressin. The NDA was partly based on positive top-line results from its phase III CONFIRM study evaluating the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with HRS-1. The study met its primary endpoint of verified HRS-1 reversal. The FDA accepted the NDA for review in April 2020.

Shares of Mallinckrodt have lost 30.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%.

Currently, there are no approved drug therapies for HRS-1 in the United States and it is estimated to affect 30,000-40,000 patients in the United States annually.

Mallinckrodt is striving hard to diversify its portfolio. The company,in June, also completed the rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its investigational product, StrataGraft, a regenerative skin tissue, to treat deep partial-thickness thermal burns. Mallinckrodt also plans to evaluate StrataGraft skin tissue for the treatment of adults with full-thickness burns (also known as third-degree burns). Further, the company plans to evaluate StrataGraft skin tissue for treating pediatric patients.

