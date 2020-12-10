FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Emergency Authorization for Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted late on Thursday to recommend that emergency use authorization (EUA) be given to Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2. The FDA doesn't have to go along with the committee's recommendation but is widely expected to do so after both Canada and the U.K. authorized emergency use of the vaccine.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) consists of independent industry vaccine experts. The members of the committee spent hours on Thursday discussing Pfizer's and BioNTech's EUA filing for BNT162b2. In particular, the committee focused on the vaccine's safety profile.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ultimately, it all came down to one question presented to the members of the VRBPAC committee. They were asked, "Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?" And the committee voted 17 to four with one abstention that the answer to that question was "yes."

The positive vote wasn't surprising. Earlier this week, the FDA released briefing documents for the advisory committee to review that appeared to be in favor of the efficacy and safety profile of BNT162b2. These documents revealed that Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine achieved 52.4% efficacy after the first dose.

Now, the ball is in the FDA's court. Alex Azar, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has publicly stated that the agency will make its decision "within days" after the advisory committee's recommendation. The world is staying tuned.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.