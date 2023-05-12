FDA advisers back accelerated approval of Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy

May 12 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted in favor of recommending an accelerated approval for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT.O gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The panel voted 8-6 that the data provided by the company was enough to support the FDA's nod, potentially setting it up to become the first such treatment for the muscle-wasting disorder.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

