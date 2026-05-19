FDA Accepts Viatris' NDA for Fast-Acting Non-Opioid Pain Therapy

Viatris VTRS announced that the FDA has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for review for MR-107A-02, a fast-acting meloxicam formulation being developed as a non-opioid treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Dec. 27, 2026.

Per Viatris, the FDA’s acceptance marks an important regulatory milestone for the investigational therapy, which is being positioned as a potential first-line non-opioid treatment option for acute pain in the United States. VTRS emphasized that the candidate’s clinical profile, including rapid onset of action, durable pain relief, reduced opioid use and a well-established safety and mechanism-of-action profile.

VTRS’ NDA for MR-107A-02 Supported by Phase III Data

Viatris’ NDA filing for MR-107A-02 is backed by encouraging data from a phase III clinical program. The program included two studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of the fast-acting meloxicam candidate in patients experiencing moderate-to-severe acute pain following herniorrhaphy or bunionectomy surgeries.

Both phase III studies compared MR-107A-02 with placebo, while also including an opioid arm (tramadol 50mg q6h) to validate the pain model sensitivity. Eligible participants were adults aged 18 years or older who experienced moderate-to-severe postoperative pain. A total of 579 patients were enrolled in the herniorrhaphy study and 410 in the bunionectomy study.

Year to date, Viatris shares have surged 32.5% against the industry’s 11.9% decline.



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Patients received either MR-107A-02, tramadol or placebo during the initial inpatient treatment period of up to 48 hours, followed by continued outpatient treatment. The primary endpoint in both studies was the reduction in pain intensity over 48 hours compared with placebo, measured using the Sum of Pain Intensity Difference scale. Secondary endpoints included reductions in opioid rescue medication use and the proportion of opioid-free patients over the combined in- and out-patient treatment phases.

Per Viatris, MR-107A-02 achieved both primary and secondary endpoints in the studies and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with meloxicam's established mechanism of action. VTRS added that fast-acting meloxicam is part of its broader strategy to advance value-added medicines through lifecycle optimization, including new formulations, delivery technologies and expanded indications.

Acute pain, commonly caused by surgery, trauma or illness, affects more than 80 million people annually in the United States and remains a major cause of emergency visits and postoperative complications. Despite widespread opioid use, many patients continue to experience inadequate pain relief, highlighting the need for fast-acting, effective non-opioid therapies with favorable safety profiles.

Viatris Inc. Price and Consensus

Viatris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viatris Inc. Quote

VTRS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Viatris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 65.2% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 1.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. On the other hand, its 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 11 cents. IMCR shares have lost 18.3% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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