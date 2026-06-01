FDA Accepts Vertex's BLA For Povetacicept In IgA Nephropathy; PDUFA Set For November

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. (VRTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for its investigational lead candidate, Povetacicept, in the treatment of adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2026.

IgAN is a serious, progressive, life-threatening kidney disease in which an antibody called IgA deposits in the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units of the kidneys, and it is one of the most common forms of primary glomerulonephritis or inflammation of the kidney filters.

According to Vertex, IgA nephropathy (IgAN), the most common cause of primary glomerulonephritis, affects approximately 330,000 people in the United States and Europe and more than 1.5 million people globally.

Povetacicept is an investigational engineered fusion protein and dual inhibitor of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) cytokines that drive the pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases.

The submission was supported by positive data from a pre-specified Week 36 interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 RAINIER trial of Povetacicept in IgAN, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in proteinuria, a key marker of kidney disease progression, compared to placebo.

The key findings from the Phase 3 RAINIER trial include the following,

- Patients treated with Povetacicept achieved a 52.0% reduction from baseline in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 36, with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 49.8% UPCR reduction compared to placebo, thus meeting the primary goal.

- The trial also met the primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a 77.4% reduction from baseline in serum galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) compared to an increase of +9.1% in the placebo group, reflecting a reduction of 79.3% compared to placebo.

- For the second secondary endpoint, in patients with baseline hematuria (presence of blood in urine), 85.1% achieved hematuria resolution in the Povetacicept treatment group compared to 23.4% in the placebo group, resulting in hematuria resolution of 61.7% compared to placebo.

If povetacicept is approved by the FDA, povetacicept will become the first commercialised therapy in Vertex's emerging nephrology segment, and Vertex plans to launch povetacicept in a low-volume (0.5 mL) subcutaneous auto-injector delivered once every four weeks via at-home administration.

Notably, povetacicept has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of IgAN.

"With today's FDA acceptance of the BLA, we are one step closer to our goal of transforming the care of patients living with IgAN " said Nia Tatsis, Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer at Vertex.

VRTX has traded between $362.50 and $507.92 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $447.54.

VRTX is currently trading at $437.46, down 2.25%.

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