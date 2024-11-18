FDA Accepts SNY and REGN's Dupixent Re-Submitted sBLA for Urticaria

Sanofi SNY and partner Regeneron REGN announced that the FDA has accepted their resubmitted supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval of Dupixent for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

The sBLA seeks approval for CSU in people aged 12 years and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with existing therapies like H1 antihistamines. The FDA’s decision on the sBLA is expected on April 18, 2025.

The FDA had issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the first sBLA seeking approval of Dupixent for CSU in October last year for want of more data.

Sanofi’s stock has declined 3.5% so far this year against an increase of 3.4% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CSU is an inflammatory skin condition, primarily occurring due to type 2 inflammation. This causes sudden and debilitating hives and swelling on the skin, which is mostly inadequately controlled by antihistamine treatment. The second sBLA for Dupixent in CSU was based on new data from the pivotal phase III study called LIBERTY-CUPID Study C, which was conducted in patients with uncontrolled CSU who were on standard-of-care antihistamines. Data from Study C confirmed that Dupixent significantly reduced itch and hive activity. The original sBLA was supported by positive data from two phase III studies, LIBERTY-CUPID Studies A and B.

Dupixent is already approved for the CSU indication in Japan while it is under review in the EU.

Dupixent – Key Top-Line Driver for SNY, REGN

Dupixent is now approved in several countries, including the United States and EU, for six type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dupixent is being jointly marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the drug.

Dupixent is a key top-line driver for both Sanofi and Regeneron on strong demand trends. In the first nine months of 2024, Dupixent generated global product sales of $€9.6 billion, which were recorded by Sanofi, representing growth of 25.9% at a constant exchange rate. Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve more than €13 billion in sales in 2024.

For Regeneron, Dupixent generated collaboration revenues of $3.32 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 18.2% year over year.

SNY’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sanofi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Sanofi Price and Consensus

Sanofi price-consensus-chart | Sanofi Quote

Some top-ranked drug/biotech companies are Gilead GILD and Pfizer PFE, both with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Gilead’s 2024 earnings have risen from $3.77 to $4.28 per share over the past 60 days. For 2025, earnings estimates have risen from $7.27 to $7.40 per share over the same timeframe. Year to date, Gilead’s stock has risen 9.2%.

Gilead beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 15.46%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pfizer’s earnings has risen from $2.66 to $2.88 per share for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has risen from $2.86 per share to $2.92 per share. Pfizer’s shares have declined 13.9% year to date.

Pfizer beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 74.50%.



Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.