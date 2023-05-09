FDA Accepts SBLA For Genentech's Vabysmo For Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion or RVO.

The application is based on results from the Phase III BALATON and COMINO studies that demonstrated treatment with Vabysmo provided early and sustained improvement in vision, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains at 24 weeks compared to aflibercept. Vabysmo's safety profile was consistent with previous trials.

If approved, retinal vein occlusion or RVO would be the third indication for Vabysmo in addition to wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Vabysmo is currently approved in 60 countries to treat wet AMD and DME, with nearly one million doses distributed globally.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.