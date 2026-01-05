BioTech

FDA Accepts Sanofi's Tzield SBLA Priority Review To Expand Use In Children 1+ For Type 1 Diabetes

January 05, 2026 — 01:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the supplemental biologic license application (sBLA) for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) to expand the current age indication from eight years and above, to as young as one year old and above to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in patients diagnosed with stage 2 T1D. The target action date for the FDA decision is April 29, 2026.

If approved, Tzield would be the first disease-modifying therapy to delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in children aged one and older diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.

Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) is a CD3-directed monoclonal antibody. Tzield is the first and only disease-modifying therapy in autoimmune T1D; it was first approved in the US in November 2022 to delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in adults and children eight years and older diagnosed with stage 2 T1D. Today, it is also approved in China, the UK, Canada, Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait for the same indication.

In November 2025, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive recommendation for the same population (Tzield will be known as Teizeild in the EU). Other regulatory reviews are ongoing.

SNY closed on January 2 at $48.23, down $0.23 or 0.47%. In overnight trading at 12:43 AM EST, the stock rose to $49.58, gaining $1.35 or 2.80%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.