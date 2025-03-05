FDA Accepts RHHBY's sNDA for Gazyva in Treating Lupus Nephritis

Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking label expansion for its blockbuster drug Gazvya (obinutuzumab) as a potential treatment for lupus nephritis (LN). A final decision is expected by October 2025.

The sNDA is supported by data from the late-stage REGENCY study, which evaluated Gazvya plus standard therapy in LN patients. Data from the study showed that patients who were treated with Gazvya combination therapy showed a complete renal response (CRR) benefit compared with those treated with standard therapy alone.

Roche intends to submit a similar regulatory filing for the drug with the EMA, which will also be supported by data from the REGENCY study. In the European Union (EU), the drug is marketed under the trade name Gazyvaro.

Gazyva/Gazyvaro is already approved in 100 countries, including the United States and the EU, for treating various types of lymphoma.

RHHBY Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Roche have risen nearly 22% compared with the industry’s 12% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Gazvya: A Key Revenue Driver for Roche

Gazvya is one of Roche’s top-selling drugs. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving the company’s top line in the past few years. Roche added CHF910 million from the drug’s sales in 2024, indicating a 16% year-over-year improvement.

Apart from LN, Roche is also evaluating Gazyva in separate late-stage studies for membranous nephropathy, childhood-onset idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus indications. Data from two of these studies is expected next year.

RHHBY’s Zacks Rank

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Roche Holding AG Price

Roche Holding AG price | Roche Holding AG Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks are Pacira BioSciences PCRX, argenx ARGX and 89bio ETNB. While PCRX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ARGX and ETNB carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Pacira’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $3.40 to $3.59 over the past 30 days. The estimate for 2026 has risen from $3.71 to $4.30. PCRX’s shares have surged 25% year to date.

Pacira’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 8.58%.

Estimates for argenx’s 2025 EPS have increased from $10.34 to $11.14 over the past 60 days. The estimate for 2026 has increased from $19.42 to $19.45. ARGX’s shares have gained 1% year to date.

argenx's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 345.11%.

Estimates for 89bio’s loss per share have narrowed from $2.66 to $2.40 for 2025 in the past 60 days. During the same time frame, the loss per share estimates for 2026 have improved from $3.06 to $2.75. ETNB’s shares have risen more than 8% year to date.

89bio’s earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark on one occasion, delivering an average negative surprise of 46.18%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

argenex SE (ARGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

89BIO (ETNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.