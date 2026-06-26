BioTech
REPL

FDA Accepts Replimune's RP1 Plus Nivolumab BLA Resubmission For Advanced Melanoma

June 26, 2026 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the resubmission of Biologics License Application for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The FDA has set a target action date of August 2, 2026.

The application seeks accelerated approval of RP1 based on results from the IGNYTE trial, which evaluated the therapy in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease had progressed after treatment with an anti-PD-1 regimen.

Replimune shares were down more than 7% in pre-market trading after closing at $11.13 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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