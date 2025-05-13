FDA Accepts REGENXBIO's BLA For RGX-121 In Hunter Syndrome; Grants Priority Review

(RTTNews) - REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for RGX-121 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome.

The regulator has granted priority review for the BLA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 9, 2025.

Under the partnership announced in January this year, RGX-121, upon approval, will be sold by NS Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku, in the U.S.

"Acceptance of the RGX-121 BLA marks an exciting milestone on our path to bring the MPS II patient community a one-time treatment with the potential to address both the neurodevelopmental and systemic effects of Hunter syndrome," said Curran M. Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.