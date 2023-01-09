FDA Accepts Pfizer's (PFE) sBLA Filing for Pneumococcal Jab

Pfizer PFE announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking label expansion for the use of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) in infants and children aged six weeks through 17 years of age.

The sBLA has been granted priority review by the FDA. A filing designated as a priority review reduces the review period by four months. Management expects a decision on the sBLA by the end of this April.

The sBLA seeks approval for 20vPnC for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes – 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F. The sBLA also seeks to prevent of otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes – 4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, and 23F – in infants and children aged six weeks through 5 years. A similar filing was also submitted by Pfizer in the European Union last November.

If the sBLA is approved, the Pfizer vaccine will provide the broadest serotype coverage of any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the under-18 age group.

The sBLA is supported by data from late-stage and mid-stage clinical programs, which evaluated 20vPnC in pediatric patients. Data from the programs exhibited the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of 20vPnC, which demonstrated the potential to help protect against more of the clinically significant remaining burden of disease.

Pfizer’s pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine is being marketed under the trade name Prevnar-20 and has been approved by the FDA for adults aged 18 years and older since June 2021. In the EU, the vaccine was approved for adults last February and is being marketed under brand name Apexxnar.

A pneumococcal infection is caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae. While there are more than 100 different types of S. pneumoniae serotypes, only a few of these are responsible for the majority of the pneumococcal infections.

If the sNDA is approved, Prevnar-20 will provide stiff competition to Merck MRK which markets Vaxneuvance, its own pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine which contains 15 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes.

Merck’s Vaxneuvance is already approved by the FDA for use in individuals aged six weeks and older. While the FDA initially approved Merck’s vaccine for use in adults in July 2021, it received label expansion for use in infants and adolescents in June 2022. Merck’s Vaxneuvance is also approved for similar use in the European Union in individuals aged six weeks and older.

Apart from Prevnar-20, Pfizer also markets another pneumococcal vaccine, Prevnar 13, which contains 13 Streptococcuspneumoniae serotypes and is approved for use in individuals aged six weeks and older. In the first nine months of 2022, Pfizer recorded $4.6 billion from combined sales of Prevnar 13 and Prevnar 20.

