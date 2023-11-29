News & Insights

Markets
KRTX

FDA Accepts New Drug Application For Karuna Therapeutics' KarXT To Treat Schizophrenia

November 29, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

A decision from the regulator is expeted on September 26, 2024.

The NDA was supported by data from EMERGENT studies showing KarXT significantly improved schizophrenia symptoms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.