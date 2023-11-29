FDA Accepts New Drug Application For Karuna Therapeutics' KarXT To Treat Schizophrenia

(RTTNews) - Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

A decision from the regulator is expeted on September 26, 2024.

The NDA was supported by data from EMERGENT studies showing KarXT significantly improved schizophrenia symptoms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.