FDA Accepts NDA For Axosome's AXS-12 In Treating Cataplexy; PDUFA Date In May '27

(RTTNews) - Axosome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the acceptance of a new drug application (NDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AXS-12 in treating cataplexy associated with narcolepsy.

Narcolepsy is a disorder which causes extreme sleepiness during the day, as the patient may fall asleep suddenly in the middle of an activity. Symptoms include excessive daytime sleepiness, hypnagogic hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and disrupted nocturnal sleep. The type 1 form of narcolepsy is accompanied in 70% of cases by the sudden loss of muscle tone, known as cataplexy, prior to falling asleep. There is currently no approved cure for narcolepsy.

AXS-12 (reboxetine) is a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and cortical dopamine modulator. The drug modulates noradrenergic activity to regulate muscle tone during wakefulness and promotes cortical dopaminergic signaling to improve cognitive functioning.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of May 1, 2027, at which point the results of the NDA review will be provided to the company.

AXSM is currently trading at $233.51, down 0.74%.

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