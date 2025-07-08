Markets
FDA Accepts Eton Pharma's NDA For ET-600 Desmopressin Oral Solution

July 08, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ETON) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for ET-600, a proprietary desmopressin oral solution.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is February 25, 2026.

ET-600 is a proprietary formulation of desmopressin oral solution developed for the treatment of central diabetes insipidius, also known as arginine vasopressin deficiency (AVP-D).

