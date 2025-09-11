FDA Accepts Corcept's NDA for Relacorilant in Ovarian Cancer

Corcept Therapeutics CORT announced that the FDA has accepted the new drug application (NDA) seeking approval for its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

With the FDA accepting the NDA for review, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on July 11, 2026.

The NDA was based on positive data from the pivotal phase III ROSELLA study and phase II studies, which evaluated relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In July 2025, the company submitted the NDA for relacorilant.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the ROSELLA study met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by a blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR). Back then, management stated that data from the ROSELLA study suggested that the combination of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel has the potential to become a new standard of care for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CORT’s Relacorilant Nearing Potential FDA Nod in Cushing's Syndrome

In December 2024, the company submitted a new drug application (NDA) for relacorilant to the FDA for treating patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing's syndrome). The regulatory body has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Dec. 30, 2025.

The NDA was based on positive data from the GRACE study and confirmatory evidence from the phase III GRADIENT study, as well as long-term extension studies and a phase II study in hypercortisolism.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and Roche’s RHHBY Avastin (bevacizumab) in the phase II BELLA study for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Per management, the BELLA study will help in understanding whether combining relacorilant with two medicines — nab-paclitaxel and RHHBY’s Avastin — offers patients an additional treatment option or not.

The company is also evaluating relacorilant plus Xtandi (enzalutamide) in a mid-stage study for treating patients with early-stage prostate cancer.

We note that CORT’s sole marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), is already approved for treating Cushing's syndrome. The drug generated sales worth $351.6 million in the first half of 2025, up 13.2% year over year.

A potential approval for relacorilant should help Corcept address a broader patient population and reduce the heavy dependence on Korlym for growth in the long run.

