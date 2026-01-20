FDA Accepts Celcuity's NDA For Gedatolisib In HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing its New Drug Application for gedatolisib in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, PIK3CA wild-type advanced breast cancer.

The FDA granted Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of July 17, 2026. The NDA was submitted under the agency's Real-Time Oncology Review program, designed to expedite the review process.

The submission is based on data from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort of the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial. Gedatolisib has previously received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations.

Celcuity shares were down more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $109.96 on Friday, up 1.60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.