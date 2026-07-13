FDA Accepts BioMarin's SNDA Seeking Full Approval Of VOXZOGO For Children With Achondroplasia

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking full approval of Voxzogo for children with achondroplasia.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on the application by February 28, 2027.

The application is supported by long-term safety and efficacy data from three ongoing studies, including results showing improvements in growth and key skeletal growth-related measures. BioMarin said the submission includes the longest efficacy and safety dataset of any medicine studied in achondroplasia.

VOXZOGO is currently approved in the U.S., Japan and Australia to increase linear growth in children with achondroplasia and is also approved in the European Union for certain pediatric patients.

BioMarin shares closed at $59.12 on Friday, down 1.42%.

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