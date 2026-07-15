FDA Accepts Axsome's NDA For AXS-12 In Narcolepsy-Related Cataplexy

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for AXS-12 (reboxetine) for the treatment of cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy.

The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of May 1, 2027, by which it is expected to complete its review of the application.

Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that disrupts the sleep-wake cycle. Cataplexy, which affects about 70% of narcolepsy patients, causes sudden muscle weakness or loss of muscle tone, often triggered by strong emotions.

Axsome shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading after closing at $235.26 on Tuesday.

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