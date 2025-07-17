Markets
ALDX

FDA Accepts Aldeyra's Resubmitted NDA For Reproxalap For Treatment Of Dry Eye Disease

July 17, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date, the date on which a decision from the regulator is expected, is December 16, 2025.

"Based on the FDA's requirement for an additional clinical trial demonstrating the efficacy of reproxalap in treating the symptoms of dry eye disease, and per agreement with the FDA, the NDA resubmission contained a single clinical trial that achieved the primary endpoint of reducing ocular discomfort relative to the vehicle control," stated Todd C. Brady, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.