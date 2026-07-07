FDA Accepts Agios' SNDA For Mitapivat In Sickle Cell Disease With Nov '26 PDUFA Date; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted under a priority review the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Mitapivat in treating Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle cell disease is a rare, inherited blood disorder caused by the production of abnormal hemoglobin that disrupts the ability of red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. As a result, red blood cells become rigid and sickle-shaped, leading to chronic hemolytic anemia, vaso-occlusion, and a cascade of severe and life-threatening complications, including long-term damage to the lungs, kidneys, and cardiovascular system.

Mitapivat is an oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator that enhances energy produced by red blood cells by increasing ATP levels required for sugar metabolism. The drug also reduces levels of diphosphoglycerate (DPG), which increases stress on red blood cells in those with sickle cell disease, triggering hemolysis. Mitapivat received FDA approval for the treatment of PK deficiency in 2022, and for thalassemia in 2025.

The sNDA for the drug in treating sickle cell disease was supported by the Phase 2 and Phase 3 RISE UP trials. The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies conducted on 176 participants established that the drug demonstrated improved hemoglobin levels and pain crises caused by the disease.

The ongoing Phase 3 REIGNITE trial is a global confirmatory study that will report results through the accelerated approval pathway for mitapivat. Participants will be administered the drug in a 52-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled period, and may transition to an open-label extension study. The primary endpoint of the trial aims at transfusion-independence of patients by Week 52.

With the priority review, the FDA may provide a response to the sNDA within 6 months, instead of the standard 10-month review period. The prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date has been set at November 1, 2026, at which point the FDA may release its verdict on the sNDA.

AGIO is currently trading at $41.60, up 11.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.