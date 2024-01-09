News & Insights

Markets
GMAB

FDA Accepted Supplemental Biologics License Application For TIVDAK For Priority Review: Pfizer

January 09, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Genmab A/S (GMAB) Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application for TIVDAK for Priority Review for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

A decision from the regulator is expected on May 9, 2024.

TIVDAK, co-owned by Genmab and Pfizer, was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in September 2021.

The supplemental Biologics License Application was supported by data from the Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial in which TIVDAK showed superior overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and confirmed objective response rate (ORR), in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer compared to chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.