FDA: More Data Needed on Malaria Drug in Coronavirus Fight

The Food and Drug Administration would likely require evidence from a randomized controlled trial before authorizing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, a top official said.

The regulator would likely require evidence from a randomized controlled trial before authorizing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, a top official said.

The Food and Drug Administration would likely require evidence from a randomized controlled trial before authorizing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, the agency’s principal deputy commissioner, Amy Abernathy, said at a Wall Street Journal conference on Tuesday.

“As the question of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 comes to the table, we need to ask, in a judicious way, what are the data that support this particular intervention,” Abernathy said. “As FDA, we are focusing very hard on how do we make sure the data get generated, how do we make sure the data are reliable.”

Abernathy said that a randomized, controlled trial would be the “most appropriate” way to get there, and that she expected that data to begin to be generated soon. She also said that it was important for the FDA to also look at complementary evidence to fill data gaps.

That approach stands in contrast to President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic approach to the potential Covid-19 treatment. On Saturday, the president tweeted that he hoped that hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antiviral azithromycin “will BOTH...be put in use IMMEDIATELY.” Generic drug manufacturers have committed to increasing production of hydroxychloroquine, though evidence for the drug’s effectiveness against Covid-19 remains limited.

Hydroxychloroquine is already approved for use to prevent malaria and to treat some autoimmune diseases.

Abernathy made her comments at The Wall Street Journal Health Forum, which was being conducted over the internet on Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s are both published by Dow Jones.

Abernathy declined to speculate on how long it would take for the FDA to authorize a Covid-19 therapy on an emergency-use basis. “Practically speaking, we’re going to understand evidence for many different therapies that potentially are available for Covid-19 in a series of successive steps,” Abernathy said. “That proof will ultimately become more and more compelling, or not, as more data comes in.”

She said that the FDA is now focused on making sure data was being generated.

She said that approval of a vaccine would take a year or more. “Not only do we need to understand whether or not this vaccine will stave off Covid-19 disease, but we also need to critically understand the safety of the vaccine,” she said. “It needs to be the time that it takes to get to a place where we have confidence it’s the right thing to do.”

On Monday, the biotech firm Moderna (ticker: MRNA), which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, said it was possible that a vaccine could be made available to health care workers this fall.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.