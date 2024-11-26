FD Technologies Reshapes Focus on KX Growth and AI

FD Technologies (GB:FDP) has released an update.
FD Technologies is set to transform into a high-growth software entity, focusing solely on its KX division after divesting First Derivative for £230 million. The company plans to return £120 million to shareholders and leverage £54 million from the sale to fund growth and achieve financial stability for KX, which has shown resilient revenue growth. This strategic shift positions KX as a leader in the burgeoning AI and data analytics market.
