FD Technologies Gains Approval for Business Sale to EPAM

FD Technologies has received shareholder approval to sell its First Derivative business to EPAM Systems, moving forward with plans announced earlier this month. The resolution was unanimously passed, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic realignment expected to conclude by the end of 2024. This divestment is part of FD Technologies’ focus on enhancing its core competencies in data-driven solutions.

