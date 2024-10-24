News & Insights

Stocks

FD Technologies Gains Approval for Business Sale to EPAM

October 24, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FD Technologies (GB:FDP) has released an update.

FD Technologies has received shareholder approval to sell its First Derivative business to EPAM Systems, moving forward with plans announced earlier this month. The resolution was unanimously passed, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic realignment expected to conclude by the end of 2024. This divestment is part of FD Technologies’ focus on enhancing its core competencies in data-driven solutions.

For further insights into GB:FDP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDRVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.