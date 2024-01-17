FCX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.60, changing hands as low as $37.60 per share. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FCX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.825 per share, with $46.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.02. The FCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
