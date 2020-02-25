FCX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.93, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.43 per share, with $14.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85. The FCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

