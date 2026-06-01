Is FCPT's Mission Pet Health Deal a Smart Step for Investors?

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT is widening its investment focus with a new agreement to acquire up to 102 veterinary properties operated by Mission Pet Health for as much as $268 million. The portfolio gives FCPT a larger foothold in veterinary real estate, an area tied to everyday pet care demand rather than discretionary dining traffic.



For FCPT, the deal could make the rent base more balanced. After this transaction and other acquisitions closed since March 31, 2026, Mission Pet Health would become FCPT’s third-largest brand at about 6% of cash rent. FCPT’s medical retail exposure would rise to roughly 16%, while its exposure to Darden would fall to about 41%. For investors, this points to a less concentrated rent mix, though Darden would still remain a major tenant.



The properties are spread across 31 states and are mostly under two triple-net master leases, apart from two individually leased locations, with about 10 years of remaining term. Annual rent escalations are expected to average more than 2%, and FCPT said rent coverage across the portfolio averages above 6.0X. The initial cash rent is about $17.33 million, including September 2026 contractual rent increases.



The Mission Pet Health deal also fits with FCPT’s recent activity. In May, the company exchanged a closed Bahama Breeze property in Michigan for an Olive Garden property in Nevada, keeping the same rent and lease terms with Darden. It also bought a Gerber Collision property in North Carolina for $3.5 million at a 7.5% cap rate. These moves show a steady effort to improve asset quality and add non-restaurant categories.



FCPT reported 99.6% occupancy, 99.7% rent collection, $69.8 million in first-quarter 2026 rental revenues and 45 cents in AFFO per diluted share. Those numbers show a stable base. Still, the planned acquisition is large, requires capital and depends on closing conditions. The move is positive on diversification, but neutral overall until investors see how smoothly FCPT funds and integrates the properties.



So far in the year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 8%, underperforming the industry's growth of 11.43%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Hudson Pacific Properties HPP and Sunstone Hotel Investors SHO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ 2026 FFO per share has been revised 4% over the past month to $1.05.



The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ full-year FFO per share has been tweaked 2.2% north to 91 cents.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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