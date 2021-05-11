FCPT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.27, changing hands as low as $26.39 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.34 per share, with $30.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.61.

