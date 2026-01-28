FCPT Expands Portfolio, Acquires GreatWater 360 Auto Care Property

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a GreatWater 360 Auto Care property through a sale-leaseback for $2.3 million. The move highlights FCPT’s expansionary efforts to diversify and improve its portfolio quality through acquisitions.

The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Minnesota. Priced at a cap rate in line with the company’s previous transactions, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions. This week, FCPT acquired McAlister's Deli property for $2.3 million in a strong retail corridor in Michigan. This month, the company also acquired a GreatWater 360 Auto Care property for $1.2 million via sale-leaseback, located in a highly trafficked corridor in Indiana.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.23 billion debt load as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

