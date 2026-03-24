FCPT Expands Portfolio, Acquires BluePearl Pet Hospital Property

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a BluePearl Pet Hospital Property for $3.8 million. The move highlights FCPT’s expansionary efforts to diversify and improve its portfolio quality through acquisitions.

The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Colorado and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7% cap rate as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (“REIT”), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

Last week, FCPT acquired the Panera Bread property for $3.8 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Kentucky and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease. It also acquired the First Watch property for $2.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Wisconsin and is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease.

The recent acquisitions align with Four Corners’ strategy of building a diversified portfolio designed to perform across economic cycles. However, the company's expansion could encounter headwinds from an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 2.9% compared with the industry's growth of 1%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Gladstone Land LAND and Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. PDM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAND’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at 43 cents. This indicates year-over-year growth of 10.3% for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDM’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.49. This implies year-over-year growth of 5.7% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.