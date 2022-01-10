FCPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.24, changing hands as low as $27.93 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.57 per share, with $30.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.