FCPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.11, changing hands as high as $28.22 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $26.23 per share, with $29.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.11.

