FCPT Continues its Acquisition Spree With Automotive Service Property

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the purchase of an automotive service property for $5.3 million. Leased to a national operator, the said property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Arkansas. The above acquisition highlights the company’s expansionary and diversification efforts, which will aid future revenue growth.

Priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term, triple-net lease. This will help secure FCPT's long-term cash flows.

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions. In March 2025, FCPT acquired ten Burger King properties from Ampler Restaurant Group for $22 million through a sale-leaseback.

The above purchases fall in line with FCPT’s strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in a still high-interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs elevated.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.4%, against the industry's fall of 0.1%. Analysts seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 funds from operations (FFO) per share being marginally revised northward over the past two months to $1.77.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Welltower WELL and Cousins Properties CUZ, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s 2025 FFO per share has been moved marginally northward to $4.93 over the past month.

The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2025 FFO per share has been revised upward by 1.8% to $2.79 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.