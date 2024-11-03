FCPT Announces Acquisition Of Miller's Ale House Property For $3.8 Mln

(RTTNews) - Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) announced the acquisition of Miller's Ale House property for $3.8 million. The company stated that the transaction was priced at a 7.2% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

The property is located in Georgia and is corporate-operated under a long term, net lease with approximately 11 years of term remaining.

