FCPT Acquires Tenth Property From Ampler Restaurant Group

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the purchase of a Burger King property through a sale-leaseback for $2.1 million from Ampler Restaurant Group. This event marks the tenth property purchase from the previously announced sale-leaseback transaction with the said group, bringing the total transaction value to $22 million in March. The move highlights FCPT’s continuous efforts to expand and improve its portfolio quality through acquisitions.

The property is located in strong retail corridors in Kentucky. Priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs, the property is franchise-operated under a long-term, triple-net lease with 20 years of term remaining. This will help secure the company's long-term cash flows.

FCPT’s Past Acquisitions

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In March 2025, FCPT acquired another nine Burger King properties from Ampler Restaurant Group for $19.9 million through a sale-leaseback. Located in the strong retail corridors in Tennessee and franchise-operated under long-term, triple-net leases, the properties have 20 years of lease term remaining.

In 2024, FCPT acquired a total of 87 properties, representing an investment of approximately $265 million. The above purchases signify FCPT’s strategy of structuring a bouquet portfolio that will ensure stable and steady revenues over the long term. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in a still high-interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs elevated.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 3.5%, against the industry's fall of 0.6%. Analysts seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 funds from operations (FFO) per share being marginally revised northward over the past two months to $1.77.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

