FCNCA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $743.29, changing hands as low as $735.73 per share. First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCNCA's low point in its 52 week range is $598.01 per share, with $947.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $744.82.

