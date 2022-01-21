FCNCA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $842.27, changing hands as low as $833.66 per share. First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCNCA's low point in its 52 week range is $571.90 per share, with $947.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $840.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.