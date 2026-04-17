FCN Stock: A Solid Pick Backed by Diversification and Demand Tailwinds

FTI Consulting FCN stock is a compelling candidate, supported by its diversified business model, strong global presence, and rising demand for its specialized consulting services. While the broader consulting landscape remains competitive, FCN’s consistent execution and strategic positioning make it an attractive option for investors seeking steady growth with resilience.

Diversified Model Driving Consistent Growth

One of FCN’s biggest strengths lies in its diversified service offerings and international footprint. The company generated nearly 37% of its revenues from international markets in 2025, reflecting its expanding global reach. This geographic and operational diversification allows FCN to cushion the impact of downturns in specific industries or regions.

Its broad portfolio, spanning corporate finance, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, and strategic communications, creates multiple revenue streams. This reduces reliance on any single segment and enhances stability across economic cycles. As a result, FCN has delivered a solid compound annual growth rate in revenues of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025. Looking ahead, the 2026 revenue estimate signals continued momentum, with expected growth of 5.8% year over year.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Rising Demand Fueled by Structural and Regulatory Trends

FTI Consulting is well-positioned to benefit from increasing regulatory scrutiny and a growing volume of corporate litigation globally. Companies today face more complex compliance requirements, legal risks, and competitive pressures than ever before.

Additionally, the rapid pace of structural transformation, driven by mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and business restructuring, has heightened the need for specialized advisory services. FCN’s expertise in navigating these complex situations places it in a favorable position to capture rising demand. This favorable backdrop has already contributed to a 19% increase in the stock over the past six months, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price

FTI Consulting, Inc. price | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Strong Workforce Enhancing Service Quality

A key differentiator for FCN is its focus on maintaining a highly skilled and diverse workforce. The company continues to invest in employee development and competitive compensation, enabling it to retain top-tier talent in a knowledge-driven industry.

This commitment translates into improved operational efficiency and client satisfaction. Notably, revenue per employee increased from $436 thousand in 2023 to $467 thousand in 2025. While modest on a standalone basis, this improvement, combined with long-term revenue growth, highlights steady gains in productivity and execution quality.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

FTI Consulting’s consistent share repurchase activity underscores its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Over the past five years, the company has actively bought back shares, including a significant $858.7 million in 2025 alone.

Such buybacks not only signal management’s confidence in the business but also support earnings per share growth over time. This disciplined capital allocation strategy strengthens FCN’s investment appeal.

Healthy Liquidity Position Adds Stability

From a financial standpoint, FCN maintains a solid liquidity profile. The company reported a current ratio of 1.56 in the fourth quarter of 2025, comfortably above the industry average of 1.13. This indicates that FCN is well-equipped to meet its short-term obligations, providing an additional layer of financial stability.

Final Take: A Solid Buy with Balanced Upside

FTI Consulting’s diversified operations, strong demand environment, talent-driven execution, and shareholder-friendly policies collectively reinforce its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stance. While the stock may not offer explosive upside, it provides a balanced mix of growth, resilience, and operational strength, making it a worthy addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are WEX Inc. (WEX) and Coherent Corp. (COHR).

WEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.6%.

WEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average.

Coherent Corp. also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 38.1%.

COHR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 7.7%, on average.

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FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.