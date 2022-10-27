FCN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.58, changing hands as low as $144.94 per share. FTI Consulting Inc. shares are currently trading off about 16.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCN's low point in its 52 week range is $132.36 per share, with $190.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.