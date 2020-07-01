FCN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.53, changing hands as high as $116.39 per share. FTI Consulting Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCN's low point in its 52 week range is $84.02 per share, with $144.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.11.

