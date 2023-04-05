Fcmi Parent Now Owns 42.80% of Vaccinex (VCNX)

Fintel reports that Fcmi Parent has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.49MM shares of Vaccinex Inc (VCNX). This represents 42.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 29, 2022 they reported 19.35MM shares and 38.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.43% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaccinex. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCNX is 0.02%, an increase of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 4,928K shares. The put/call ratio of VCNX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCNX by 27.68% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 168K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCNX by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vectors Research Management holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hnp Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaccinex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

