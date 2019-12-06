FCI eyes Rs80bn from 10yr bonds

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (IFR) - Food Corporation of India is planning to raise up to Rs80bn (US$1.12bn) from 10-year bonds guaranteed by the government of India, according to market sources.

The state-owned issuer is eyeing Rs20bn with a greenshoe option of Rs60bn.

It has asked issuers to place bids on the BSE’s electronic platform from 11:00am to 12:00pm on December 10.

Care and Crisil have assigned a AAA credit enhanced rating to the bonds.

FCI is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

