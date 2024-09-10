FCFS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.17, changing hands as low as $114.78 per share. FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $114.78 per share, with $120.2123 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.94.

