FCFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.04, changing hands as high as $67.06 per share. FirstCash Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.87 per share, with $67.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.82.

