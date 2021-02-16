FCFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.67, changing hands as high as $64.27 per share. FirstCash Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.15 per share, with $86.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.