FCF Advisors Partners With Dynasty Financial Partners

Free cash flow specialist FCF Advisors has joined forces with Dynasty Financial Partners, a service provider to the RIA community. As part of the partnership, Dynasty’s RIA user base will have access to FCF’sinvestment research analytics, and strategies.

Independent advisors can tap the Dynasty Investment Platform for research or outsource all or part of their investment management funds through the firm’s Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) program. The group's analysts focus on a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income/capital markets, and alternative investments. Dynasty’s Investment Platform had $32.6 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30.

As part of this partnership, Dynasty Financial Partners has also taken a new ownership stake in FCF Advisors. Plus, Bob Shea will join Dynasty as the chief investment strategist. While Shea will shed the role of CEO at FCF Advisors, he will continue his role and duties as CIO and portfolio manager.

“We’ve been trying to penetrate Dynasty since the day I got here,” Shea said. “This is a great way to get at a much bigger swathe of RIAs. I think this partnership made a lot of sense.”

As chief investment strategist, Shea will lead Dynasty’s investment committee, provide top-down asset allocation insights and guidance and lead investment manager selection. He will also construct and maintain Dynasty’s OCIO portfolios, be responsible for asset manager relationships, and participate in the investment committees of the firm’s clients.

“We feel strongly that quality companies with strong free cash flow metrics will be important to investors in the coming years. As part of this thesis, we have taken an ownership stake in FCF to further deepen ourinvestment researchcapabilities and resources in the OCIO space,” said Ed Swenson, chief operating officer of Dynasty, in a news release. “We believe these additional resources will drive better outcomes for our network partner advisors and their clients.”

