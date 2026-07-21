FCEL vs. GEV: Which AI-Powered Energy Stock Is a Better Buy?

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is reshaping the power industry by creating unprecedented electricity demand from data centers, while utilities worldwide are racing to modernize aging grids. This backdrop has strengthened the outlook for Alternate Energycompanies that can deliver reliable, scalable and lower-emission power solutions. According to Wood Mackenzie, global energy investment is expected to surpass $3.8 trillion by 2030, creating a favorable environment for companies across power generation and grid infrastructure. Among the industry's notable performers this year are FuelCell Energy FCEL and GE Vernova GEV. Although each is benefiting from the same long-term trends, their investment cases differ in meaningful ways.

The Case for FCEL Stock

FuelCell Energy is focused on stationary fuel-cell systems that generate electricity directly where it is consumed, reducing dependence on increasingly constrained utility grids. This distributed power model is becoming more relevant as AI data centers require uninterrupted electricity but often face lengthy grid interconnection delays. By producing continuous on-site power while also supplying usable heat, hydrogen and carbon-capture capabilities, FuelCell Energy addresses several customer needs through a single platform.

The company is increasingly becoming an AI infrastructure story. More than four-fifths of its commercial pipeline is now linked to data centers, with proposal activity expanding sharply as operators search for dependable baseload power. Its standardized 12.5-megawatt FuelCell Energy Blocks allow customers to add capacity in stages, simplifying expansion while reducing engineering and permitting requirements. Meanwhile, plans to increase manufacturing capacity should better position the company to serve larger commercial projects as demand grows.

Strategic partnerships further strengthen the outlook. FuelCell Energy's collaboration with Siemens aims to integrate fuel-cell technology with advanced electrical infrastructure, enabling faster deployment of large-scale distributed energy systems. Beyond AI applications, the company continues expanding internationally through projects in South Korea while also advancing carbon-capture technology alongside ExxonMobil. Additional support has come from a $49 million financing package backed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, providing non-dilutive capital to fund manufacturing growth and overseas expansion. Even so, FCEL still needs to convert its growing proposal pipeline into firm orders while increasing production volumes sufficiently to move toward sustained profitability.

The Case for GEV Stock

GE Vernova approaches the same AI-driven opportunity from a much broader perspective. It operates across power generation, electrification, grid infrastructure and wind energy, making it one of the few companies capable of supporting virtually every stage of the electricity value chain. As hyperscale data centers accelerate power consumption, utilities require new gas-fired generation, stronger transmission systems and more resilient grids — all areas in which GE Vernova already has established capabilities.

Demand continues to build across multiple businesses. The company has secured substantial gas turbine orders, including supplying LM2500XPRESS units for Crusoe AI data centers, while its HA turbine fleet continues expanding globally. It is also benefiting from growing investment in electrification, where transformers, substations and grid automation are becoming essential for supporting higher electricity loads. Meanwhile, GE Vernova continues investing heavily in research, manufacturing capacity and next-generation technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs), with plans to spend roughly $11 billion on capital expenditures and research through 2028.

Financial execution remains another advantage. Management recently raised its full-year revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow outlook as strong orders, pricing and backlog growth continue supporting profitability. The company also returned meaningful capital to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. While offshore wind continues to face project delays, supply-chain pressures and margin challenges, these issues are increasingly offset by the strength of the Power and Electrification businesses, which remain the primary earnings drivers.

Price Performance

Both stocks have delivered exceptional returns in 2026, though FuelCell Energy has clearly outperformed. FCEL shares have surged 171.4% year to date, reflecting investor enthusiasm surrounding AI-driven data center opportunities and distributed power solutions. GE Vernova has also posted an impressive 65.1% gain, supported by sustained order momentum across gas turbines, electrification and grid infrastructure. While FCEL's rally has been more dramatic, GEV's advance appears to rest on a broader and more diversified business foundation.

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Valuation

On a forward price-to-sales basis, valuation is nearly identical. FuelCell Energy trades at 5.88X forward sales compared with 5.92X for GE Vernova. Given the narrow difference, valuation is unlikely to be the deciding factor. Investors are instead likely to focus on execution, earnings visibility and the ability to capitalize on growing electricity demand.

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Earnings Estimates

Consensus estimates remain favorable for both companies. GE Vernova's 2026 earnings estimate of $30.70 per share implies 74% growth, reflecting expectations for continued margin expansion, stronger backlog conversion and healthy cash generation.

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FuelCell Energy is still expected to report a loss in fiscal 2026, but the projected loss of $1.79 per share represents a 59% improvement, suggesting the company is gradually moving toward a stronger financial position as commercial activity expands.

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Conclusion

Both FuelCell Energy and GE Vernova are benefiting from the same powerful themes of AI-driven electricity demand and long-term grid modernization, and both currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

FuelCell Energy offers greater upside if it successfully converts its expanding pipeline into long-term revenue and improves profitability. However, GE Vernova appears to have the stronger overall investment case today. Its diversified portfolio, larger backlog, improving margins, shareholder-friendly capital allocation and leadership across power generation and electrification make it the slightly more attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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