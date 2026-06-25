FCEL Stock Outlook Hinges on AI Demand and Scale in 2026

FuelCell Energy FCEL is drawing investor attention as power demand from artificial intelligence and high-density data centers rises.

The central question is whether that commercial momentum can translate into signed orders, higher production and narrower losses. FCEL’s pipeline has expanded, but profitability and backlog trends still keep the stock story balanced.

FCEL Pushes Deeper Into AI Power

Data centers have become FCEL’s clearest growth target. By early 2026, more than 80% of its commercial pipeline was tied to data centers, and about 89% of second-quarter proposals were linked to that market.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

The appeal rests on behind-the-meter baseload power. FCEL’s standardized 12.5-megawatt FuelCell Energy Block is designed to reduce repeat engineering and permitting work while helping projects move faster in grid-constrained markets.

Bloom Energy BE is relevant to the same theme, as its fuel cell systems also address on-site power needs for data centers. Enphase Energy ENPH fits the broader distributed-energy backdrop through solar, battery storage and energy-management offerings.

FuelCell Energy Has Near-Term Revenue Hooks

Korea module deliveries give FCEL a nearer-term revenue bridge while larger data-center opportunities remain in negotiation. Scheduled shipments to Gyeonggi Green Energy helped lift second-quarter product revenues to $18 million.

Additional Korea-related deployments are expected through the rest of fiscal 2026. These shipments should support second-half product revenues, while related long-term service agreements could extend recurring revenue opportunities into fiscal 2027 and beyond.

FCEL Sees Scale as the Margin Unlock

FCEL’s margin case depends heavily on manufacturing scale. The company has begun expanding its Torrington, CT, facility and is targeting annualized production capacity of up to 500 megawatts.

Management has linked adjusted EBITDA positivity to consistent annualized production at or above 100 megawatts. Current production is roughly in the low-30-megawatt range, which leaves cost absorption well below the level needed for sustained improvement.

Automation and process efficiency remain central to the plan. The company has started work on a high-volume tape caster and other capacity additions, with expansion spending expected to total $200-$275 million over about 24 months.

FuelCell Energy Still Faces Real Obstacles

The growth narrative is not yet matched by contracted visibility. Backlog declined 9.9% year over year to $1.14 billion as of April 30, 2026, reflecting revenue burn-off that was only partly offset by new contract backlog.

The 4-gigawatt pipeline signals demand, but it is not the same as signed business. FCEL defines pipeline as commercial discussions ranging from solutions discussions to contract negotiation, and there is no assurance these opportunities become contracts or sales.

Losses also remain a major issue. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, FCEL posted a gross loss of $12.9 million, a loss from operations of $77.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $17.1 million.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

FCEL Signals a Mixed Stock Setup

The bottom line is that FCEL offers a cleaner growth setup than it did when data-center demand was a smaller part of the story, but execution still matters more than pipeline size. Investors need to see proposals convert into backlog and production rise enough to improve margins.

FCEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to favorable near-term earnings estimate trends. Its Style Scores are less convincing, with a Growth Score of B offset by a Value Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination supports a nuanced view. The Zacks Rank reflects improving expectations, while the weak Value, Momentum and VGM scores suggest the stock does not offer a clean across-the-board profile despite the Growth Score of B.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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