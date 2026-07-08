FCEL Quadruples in 3 Months: Why It May Still Be Worth Buying

FuelCell Energy FCEL has been one of the strongest clean-energy stocks recently, with shares climbing nearly 300% in the past three months. After such a sharp move, investors may wonder whether the opportunity has already passed. However, FCEL’s rally is not based only on short-term excitement. The company is gaining attention because artificial intelligence (AI) data centers need huge amounts of steady electricity, and existing power grids often cannot supply that power quickly enough. FuelCell Energy offers on-site fuel-cell systems that can provide continuous power where it is needed. This gives FCEL a clearer growth story, especially as investors also watch Bloom Energy BE and Plug Power PLUG in the clean-power and hydrogen space.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Data Centers Are Driving FCEL’s Opportunity

AI data centers run powerful computers around the clock. These facilities cannot afford power shortages or long delays in getting electricity. FuelCell Energy’s systems are designed to provide reliable baseload power directly at customer sites, helping reduce dependence on slow grid upgrades, new transmission lines or long utility interconnection timelines.

This is why FCEL’s business pipeline has expanded sharply. The company’s submitted proposal pipeline reached about 4 gigawatts in the fiscal second quarter, up more than 250% from the prior quarter. Around 89% of that pipeline is tied to potential data-center customers. That means most of FCEL’s current growth opportunity is linked to AI and digital infrastructure. Bloom Energy is also benefiting from the same theme, as BE markets on-site power systems for data centers and mission-critical facilities. Plug Power, meanwhile, is pursuing hydrogen and fuel-cell applications across several markets. While Bloom Energy and Plug Power are larger clean-energy names, FuelCell Energy is building a focused story around AI-driven demand for dependable electricity.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

Modular Product and Manufacturing Scale Add Support

FuelCell Energy has introduced a standardized 12.5-megawatt (“MW”) FuelCell Energy Block. For a layman, this works like a power building block. A customer can begin with one block and add more as electricity demand increases. This is important for data centers because they often want to grow in phases instead of building all their power capacity at once.

The company says the 12.5-MW block uses its proven 1.25-MW modules and is designed to reduce repeat engineering and permitting work. That could make projects easier to plan and faster to deploy. FuelCell Energy is also expanding its Torrington, CT, manufacturing facility. Management now plans to raise annual production capacity to 500 MW, compared with the earlier 350-MW target. The company has said it will expand capacity in line with customer demand, contracted backlog and capital support. This disciplined approach matters because investors want growth, but not reckless spending. Bloom Energy and Plug Power also need strong execution to capture clean-energy demand, so FCEL’s ability to convert proposals into firm contracts will be critical.

Partnerships and Earnings Estimates Strengthen the Case for FCEL

FCEL’s story is not limited to data centers. The company continues to deliver fuel-cell modules to Gyeonggi Green Energy in South Korea and is involved in work tied to the AI Daegu Data Center opportunity. These projects support its international clean-energy presence. Another important opportunity is carbon capture. FuelCell Energy is working with ExxonMobil on technology that can capture carbon while producing power. Two carbon-capture modules were sent to Rotterdam for delivery to ExxonMobil’s facility. If this technology proves successful, FCEL could gain another long-term market beyond power generation.

Apart from price performance, FCEL’s earnings outlook is also improving. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 59% improvement, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 points to another 27% improvement. This does not mean FCEL is already highly profitable, but it suggests analysts expect losses to narrow as the business scales. FuelCell Energy also ended the latest quarter with nearly $441 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. That gives the company flexibility to support manufacturing expansion and commercial activity. Management has indicated that reaching a consistent annual production of at least 100 MW is important for moving toward positive adjusted EBITDA. Simply put, FCEL needs more volume to spread costs across a larger revenue base.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

FuelCell Energy is not a risk-free stock. The company still needs to turn its large proposal pipeline into signed contracts, grow backlog, improve profitability and compete with Bloom Energy and Plug Power. However, the stock’s sharp rally looks supported by real growth themes, including AI data-center power demand, modular fuel-cell products, manufacturing expansion, international projects, carbon-capture potential and improving earnings estimates. For investors who understand the risks, FCEL may still offer upside even after its near-quadruple move in three months. FCEL stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.